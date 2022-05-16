LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas showed a decline on Monday as patients on ventilators fell to single digits for the first time since the earliest days of the pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 2,493 active cases of the virus Monday, down 93 from the previous day. There were 74 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 838,684 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed an increase of eight hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 52. The number of patients on ventilators remained at eight, while 19 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up one from the previous day.

Health officials reported two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,418.

In the last 24 hours, 168 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,591,929, with another 376,011 being partially immunized.