COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decline through weekend as state continues push for vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Monday, May 10.

4,511 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

The FDA also released an announcement today approving of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to be used for emergency use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old.

Studies conducted by Pfizer showed the vaccine not only was safe for teenagers, but also nearly eliminated all risk of catching COVID-19.

The ADH reported 76 new cases, for a total of 337,586.

There are 2,053 active cases, which is down 170 from Sunday; 169 hospitalized, which is up 3 from Sunday; 41 on ventilators, which is up 5 from Sunday.

Three new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,764.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 17

Benton, 8

Lonoke, 7

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: