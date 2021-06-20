COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decrease, 133 new cases according to the ADH

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Sunday, June 20.

No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

4,322 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 133 new cases, for a total of 345,605.

There are 2,464 active cases, which is down 25 from Saturday. 261 hospitalized, which is up 17 from Saturday and 64 on ventilators, which is up one from Saturday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 31

Benton, 13

Saline, 12

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: