COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decrease, state tops 50% vaccine distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas saw another decrease in active cases as the state passed the 50% distribution threshold on vaccines received, and more rollout across the state.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,520 new cases which brings the total to 276,114 cases.
There are 20,391 active cases, a decrease from Tuesday, and the fourth straight day of decrease. 1,179 are hospitalized, which is down 86 from Tuesday. 212 are on ventilators, which is up 3 from Tuesday. 55 deaths were added today, for a total of 4,441.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
Pulaski, 296
Washington, 230
Benton, 172
Sebastian, 133
Faulkner, 115
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“We again saw a decrease in active cases across the state today. This is the fourth consecutive day of a decline, and we have over 4,700 fewer active cases than this time last week. It’s up to each of us to ensure we stay on this trend and defeat this virus.”