COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop, new cases increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases from the coronavirus dropped in Arkansas Monday, while new cases increased.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active cases dropped by 306 to 4,274. There were 141 new cases reported, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 516,386.

ADH also reported one less person hospitalized from the virus. Currently, there are 289 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Health officials reported 65 people on ventilators, that’s eight fewer people than Sunday. Data showed 11 more deaths from the virus, raising the state’s total to 8,508.

“Our COVID report shows a decrease in cases and hospitalizations. This is a good trend, but we need to work to get first doses up,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet on Monday.

“I am in Israel, and everything is wide open because of their high vaccination rate. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please make the decision to do so,” the governor said.

Our COVID report shows a decrease in cases and hospitalizations. This is a good trend, but we need to work to get first doses up. I am in Israel, and everything is wide open because of their high vaccination rate. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please make the decision to do so. pic.twitter.com/Xo8uhbjBwb — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 8, 2021

ADH reported that there were 2,092 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. So far 76.40% of the state’s vaccines have been given. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,409,440 while Arkansans partially vaccinated are at 292,494.