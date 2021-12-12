COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop sharply, hospitalizations continue to increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas dropped sharply on Sunday, but it’s not necessarily the beginning of a trend. It could just be that it’s the weekend.

The ADH data showed 8,085 active cases of the virus, a decrease of 400 from the previous day. Of the active cases, 76.4% were in people who were not fully vaccinated.

Even though active cases dropped, Gov. Asa Hutchinson warned against assumptions.

These are weekend numbers so it is hard to determine a trend. Active cases dropped, and another 5,000 doses of the vaccine were given out yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9123wC2MBD — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 12, 2021

There were 218 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 538,426 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported eight deaths Sunday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic causes to 8,848.

Of the people who have died since Feb. 1, 2021, 85.5% of them were not fully vaccinated.

The figures also showed 486 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11 in the last 24 hours. There are 214 patients in ICU care, up by one from the prior day, while the number of patients on ventilators was unchanged at 108.

Of the people hospitalized for COVID-19 complications since Feb. 1, 2021, 87.5% were not fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 5,414 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

The number of Arkansans who are fully vaccinated rose to 1,475,129, which is 51.9% of Arkansans ages 5 and older. Another 336,083 are partially immunized, which is 11.8% of the Arkansas population ages 5 and older.

The number of Arkansans who’ve had a third dose is 360,690.