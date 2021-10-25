COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases fall below 5,000 for the first time since July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – For the first time in almost four months, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is lower than 5,000.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Monday that the active case count went down by 515 to 4,912.

This is the first time that the number of active cases has been less than 5,000 since July 5, when there were 4,752 cases.

The ADH also reported Monday that hospitalizations due to complications from COVID-19 have increased by four in the last day to 395 in the state. This is the second day in a row that hospitalizations have increased.

In total, there were 161 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, which brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 510,406.

The state also reported 11 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the new total for the state to 8,292.

Health officials reported 113 patients on ventilators, a decrease of three.

The number of patients in Arkansas intensive care units has gone up by three to 178.

“Active cases dropped by more than 1,000 since this time last week, and new cases reported slowed down significantly,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “It will be important to monitor the incoming numbers after a busy weekend in Little Rock. Booster shots are expanding, but we also need to increase the first dose.”

ADH also reported 2,488 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,386,350, while Arkansans being partially vaccinated are at 283,807.