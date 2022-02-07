LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arkansas are continuing to see a decline, with hospitalizations almost hitting a two-week downward trend.

The new figures from the Arkansas Department of Health show that active cases dropped by 5,277 to 33,037. Overall, the state saw 729 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the pandemic total to 795,071 cases.

The ADH data shows that Arkansas hospitals continue to see a declining level of patients with the virus, with 16 fewer patients over the last day to bring the current count to 1,477. There were slight dips in patients needing enhanced care, with the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs dipping by 28 to 432 and the number of ventilators falling by 11 to 218.

There were an additional 36 deaths added to the state’s tally, moving the total number to 9,867 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccination efforts saw 1,190 doses reported as being given in the past day, with the number of Arkansans with full immunity from the virus climbed to 1,550,756, with another 371,477 having partial immunity. Arkansans seeking the third dose rose to 526,123.