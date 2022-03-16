LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New COVID-19 figures from the Arkansas Department of Health released Wednesday show the continued fall of active cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Health officials reported that active cases dropped by 109, bringing the current number to 1,701. Data also shows 373 new cases of the virus, raising the state’s total to 827,709.

The ADH data also showed that the number of patients in hospitals around the state who are positive for COVID-19 fell by three, bringing the current number to 213. The number of patients in ICU care dropped by two to 67, while the number of patients on ventilators was down by two, sitting at 37.

The ADH reported 28 COVID attributed deaths in the latest data, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 10,999.

Health officials reported that 1,283 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas over the past 24 hours. There are currently 1,573,733 Arkansans fully immunized and another 370,754 partially immunized.