LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday shows that the number of active cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 in Arkansas is continuing to drop.

The figures released by the Arkansas Department of Health showed that the state currently has 3.001 active cases, a drop of 336 from the previous day.

The ADH also reported that 322 new cases of the virus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 823,532.

Hospitalization numbers continued to slide, with the number of COVID-positive patients in Arkansas hospitals falling by seven to 329. The number of patients in ICU care ticked up by two to 114, and there were 59 patients on ventilators, up three from Sunday.

There were 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported Monday, which drove up the state’s total to 10,724.

Vaccinations also slowed in the latest figures, with 245 doses being administered in the past 24 hours. There are now 1,570,020 fully vaccinated Arkansans, with another 370,787 partially immunized.