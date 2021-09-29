COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations continue to fall, half of vaccines used for boosters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – New data released Wednesday showed the numbers of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas continued to decline levels not seen in two months.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the active case count went down by 238 to 10,620, while hospitalizations dropped by 51 from the prior day to 758 currently in the state.

In total, there were 1,153 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 495,073. The state also reported 19 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,670.

Officials reported 343 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of 20, and 219 patients on ventilators, a decrease of six.

Kids 11-17 were the group with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours with 186. They were followed closely behind by patients aged 35-44 with 180 new cases.

More than 9,616 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, with just over half of those doses being used as boosters.

“The majority of the vaccine doses administered yesterday were booster doses,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet sharing the data. “I am encouraged to see so many Arkansans get their third dose, but we need more first doses administered. The vaccine is the best protection from severe illness and hospitalizations from COVID.”

The number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 2,761 to 1,333,694, The number of residents partially immunized continued its fall and now sits at 293,545.