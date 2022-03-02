LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continued to drop Wednesday, falling to the lowest level in nearly five months.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 4,462 active cases of the virus a decrease of 425 from the previous day. The last time the active case count was this low was November 9, 2021. There were 559 new cases reported in the latest data, raising total cases for the state during the pandemic to 821,236.

The ADH data showed 432 patients are hospitalized with the virus, 17 fewer than Tuesday. There were 69 patients on ventilators, 11 fewer than the previous day, and 137 in ICU care, down seven from Tuesday’s figures.

There were 32 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing the Arkansas total to 10,611 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 1,970 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. Currently, 1,567,806 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 371,085 residents being partially vaccinated and 544,088 taking a third dose of vaccine.