COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations down slightly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas ticked down again Friday after a one-day slight increase. Hospitalizations also continued their decline.

Active cases fell by 67 down to 6,753 in the state. There were 714 new cases of the virus reported Friday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 506,111.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed four fewer hospitalized cases, bringing the active count to 501. There are 161 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a decline of four from the previous day in both categories.

Over the last 12 days, Arkansas has seen continuous drops in hospitalizations, less than half of what they were a month ago.

Health officials also reported 16 more deaths due to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,192.

More than 7,310 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,369,333, with an added 285,757 Arkansans being partially vaccinated.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson continued to encourage Arkansans to get vaccinated, noting that there will be free vaccinations and “incentives” for those who choose to do so at the Arkansas State Fair.

“We are still seeing a steady amount of new cases each day as this week comes to a close, but active cases have dropped slightly,” Hutchinson said. “The Department of Health will be at the State Fair offering free vaccinations & incentives to anyone who gets vaccinated. Have a fun and safe weekend.”