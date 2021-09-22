COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations drop to lowest numbers since July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Data reported by the Arkansas Department of Health Wednesday saw the numbers of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the virus drop to levels not seen since July.

The ADH reported that the active case count decreased by 511 to 13,714 Wednesday. In total, the state reported 1,463 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 488,316.

Kids 11-17 were the group with the newest cases in the last 24 hours with 225. They are followed closely behind by patients aged 65+ with 210 new cases.

Health officials reported that hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 26 to 967 in the last 24 hours. There were 416 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of 23, and 256 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 22.

The state also reported 29 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,528. Currently, Arkansas is on a pace to see more deaths reported in the month of September compared to the August total.

More than 6,214 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 3,727 to 1,316,186, The number of residents partially immunized continued its fall and now sits at 299,512.

Gov. Hutchinson issued a statement in regards to the new numbers reported Wednesday: