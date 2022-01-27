LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, as well as the number of COVID-positive patients in hospitals, saw declines Thursday.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed the number of active cases dropped for the fifth consecutive day, falling by 4,539 to 79,686. During the five-day decline, active cases have gone down by nearly 23,000 cases.

Health officials reported 6,016 new cases of the virus Thursday, moving the state’s total so far during the pandemic to 762,401.

The ADH data showed that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 31 in the last 24 hours to 1,788. Of the hospitalized patients, 247 are on ventilators, an increase of 24, while 495 are receiving ICU care up by 12.

There were also 22 more deaths reported from the virus, raising the state’s total to 9,596.

The ADH reported 5,271 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,540,846 while another 372,645 state residents are partially vaccinated.