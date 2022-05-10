LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is back above 2,000 after a one-day decline, with the number of hospitalizations also climbing.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 2,056 active cases of the virus Tuesday, up 92 from the previous day. There were 259 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 837,475 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed a bump of five hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 64. The number of patients on a ventilator ticked up one to 12, while 23 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up by four from the previous day.

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, keeping the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic at 11.409.

The latest figures also showed that as of Tuesday 4,066,784 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 2,238 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,590,580, with another 375,653 being partially immunized.