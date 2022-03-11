LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Friday showing active cases and hospitalizations continuing to trend downward as the state marks the two-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

The ADH data showed 2,334 active cases of the virus reported Friday, a decrease of 110 from the previous day. There were 665 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 825,653 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest figures, there was a decrease of 12 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours to 268. New patients put on ventilators went down by one in the last day, moving that number to 49 while 84 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down by 4 from the prior day.

Health officials reported 28 deaths Friday increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,864.

In the last 24 hours, 1,398 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,571,923, with another 371,058 partially immunized.