COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases increase, 264 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Saturday, June 12.

One new death was reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

7,538 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 264 new cases, for a total of 343,873.

There are 2,112 active cases, which is up 127 from Friday. 197 hospitalized, which is down five from Friday and 42 on ventilators, which is unchanged from Friday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 49

Saline, 21

Stone, 18

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: