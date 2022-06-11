LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures from the Arkansas Department of Heath show that the state saw an increase in active cases.

Health officials reported that there were 377 new active cases, pushing the total to 6,565. Total cases jumped to 849,754, an increase of 610.

Data shows that nine state residents were hospitalized, bringing the total to 154. The number of patients on ventilators fell by one, lowering the total to five. There are currently 23 patients in ICU care, a decrease of four.

An additional five Arkansans died, raising the total to 11,517 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest figures show that the total vaccine does given rose by 1,596, bringing the total to 4,087,985 within the last 24 hours. Data shows that there are 1,617,977 state residents fully immunized, an increase of 310. There are 285,989 Arkansans partially immunized.