COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases increase, more than 300 new cases over last 24 hours

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Tuesday, May 18.

7,304 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 313 new cases, for a total of 339,162.

There are 1,970 active cases, which is up 49 from Monday; 188 hospitalized, which is up 2 from Sunday; 32 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Monday.

Nine new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,805.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

  • Benton, Pulaski, 43
  • Faulkner, 23
  • Washington, 18

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

With over 300 new cases today, we’re reminded of the importance of getting vaccinated. COVID-19 is still present in our state and communities, but we have plenty of vaccine doses to put this pandemic behind us. Why risk COVID-19 when you can get vaccinated?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories