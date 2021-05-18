COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases increase, more than 300 new cases over last 24 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Tuesday, May 18.

7,304 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 313 new cases, for a total of 339,162.

There are 1,970 active cases, which is up 49 from Monday; 188 hospitalized, which is up 2 from Sunday; 32 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Monday.

Nine new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,805.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Benton, Pulaski, 43

Faulkner, 23

Washington, 18

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: