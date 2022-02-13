LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that active cases are on a continued trend falling over the past week.

Data from ADH shows the total number of active cases in the state fell by 1,394 in just 24 hours, making that number 19,164. The figures show there have now been 806.877 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 801.

The ADH also reported there are 1,092 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, falling by 44 from the day before. The figures show 163 patients currently on ventilators, five less than the previous day and 341 patients in ICU which is eight fewer than Saturday.

The data reported on Sunday shows there are now 10,065 Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous day.

“While our new cases trend lower, it is sad to see 40 additional deaths. We have lost too many Arkansans, and unless we increase vaccinations, we will have even more,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a post to social media. “Vaccines are higher than last week, so let’s continue the increase in the coming days.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 1,659 doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, changing the total number of doses given to 3,919,435. There are now 1,557,285 Arkansans who are fully immunized and 370,872 partially immunized.