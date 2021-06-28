COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases push past 3,000 after weekend of increases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Monday, June 28, 2021.

The ADH announced Friday that they would no longer post updated numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

Over the weekend new cases increased in Arkansas by 966 from Friday’s report to Monday’s report.

The ADH said that 2,911 active cases were reported on Friday. and over the weekend there was an increase of 288 on Saturday and Sunday pushing the Arkansas active cases past 3,000.

Three new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

1,454 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 276 new cases for Monday, for a total of 348,220.

There are 3,169 active cases, which is down 30 from Sunday. 314 hospitalized, which is down 11 from Sunday and 63 on ventilators, which is down two from Sunday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 73

Jefferson, 25

Saline, 20

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: