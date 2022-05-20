LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has now topped 3,000 for the first time since March 22.

The ADH data showed 3,016 active cases of the virus Friday, an increase of 102 from the previous day. There were 305 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 840,151 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Friday’s figures also showed an increase of five hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 63. The number of patients on ventilators remained at seven, while 19 patients are in ICU due to COVID-19, up four from the previous day.

Health officials reported six additional deaths attributed to the virus, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,432.

In the last 24 hours, 1,812 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,593,734, with another 376,080 being partially immunized.