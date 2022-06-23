LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases of COVID-19 in the state have climbed past 9,000, while the number of new cases saw its biggest one-day jump since February.

The ADH reported Thursday that Arkansas currently has 9,234 active cases of the virus, up 766 from the previous day. The last time active cases were over 9,000 was February 21, when there were 9,970 active cases.

The latest figures also put the state’s pandemic case total at 858,553, which is up 1,434 from Wednesday. The last time new case numbers increased that much in one day was February 16, when there were 1,124 new cases reported.

There were seven deaths were added to the state tally Thursday, pushing the total for the state to 11,559.

There are currently 196 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Natural Sate, an increase of three. The number of COVID patients in ICUs remain at 32, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators decreased by one to 10.

In the last 24 hours, 1,305 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. Currently, 1,620,360 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 286,077 residents being partially vaccinated.