COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases rise, hospitalizations remain at 348

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas increased on Friday while hospitalizations continued to go down. The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that active cases went up by 46 to 4,897 while hospitalizations remain at 348.

There were 546 new cases of the virus, moving the state’s total so far during the pandemic to 512,530.

“With another 12,000 doses given out today, we continue to inch closer to the goal of getting the vaccine to as many people as we can.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated on Twitter. “Vaccinations are how we will best defend against the pandemic going into the incoming winter months.”

Currently, 96 patients are on ventilators, a decline of four from Thursday. Health officials also reported nine more deaths from the virus, raising the state’s total to 8,353.

ADH reported 12,013 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,394,660, while Arkansans partially vaccinated are at 286,479.