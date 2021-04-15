COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see another increase; Vaccinations continue even with Johnson and Johnson pause

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported another increase in active cases as vaccines continue to roll out with another 25,000+ doses given out in the last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 283 new cases for a total of 332,949.

There were 1,843 active cases, which is an increase of 128 from Wednesday; 153 hospitalized, which is up 2 from Wednesday; 18 on ventilators, which is down 2 from Wednesday.

Six new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,686.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

  • Pulaski, 35
  • Benton, 31
  • Washington, 26

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Even with the pause on the J&J vaccine, we were able to pivot and vaccinate over 25,000 Arkansans yesterday. When the new COVID-19 cases go up, it is a reminder we must get our shot in the arm.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories