COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see another increase; Vaccinations continue even with Johnson and Johnson pause

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported another increase in active cases as vaccines continue to roll out with another 25,000+ doses given out in the last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 283 new cases for a total of 332,949.

There were 1,843 active cases, which is an increase of 128 from Wednesday; 153 hospitalized, which is up 2 from Wednesday; 18 on ventilators, which is down 2 from Wednesday.

Six new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,686.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 35

Benton, 31

Washington, 26

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: