There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a week of steady drops in active cases new data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that there was an uptick on Friday

The ADH reported Friday that Arkansas currently has 11,793 active cases of the virus, up 27 from the previous day, but there was a steady drop for the last five consecutive days. The latest figures also put the state’s pandemic case total at 915,733, which is up 1,114 from Thursday.

There are currently 351 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Natural State, a decrease of 13. The number of COVID patients in ICUs increased by five to now stand at 59, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped by one to now sit at 17.

There were eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 added Friday, pushing the total for the state to 11,812.

Currently, 1,654,758 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 288,346 residents being partially vaccinated.