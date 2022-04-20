LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas saw a slight uptick on Wednesday after falling back below 1,000 on Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,096 active cases of the virus, an increase of 101 from the previous day. There were 192 new cases reported in the latest data, raising the total cases for the state during the pandemic to 834,553.

The ADH data showed 51 patients are hospitalized with the virus, which is five more than Tuesday. There were 15 patients on ventilators, two more than the previous day, and 25 in ICU care, up four from Tuesday’s figures.

There were six additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing the Arkansas total to 11,360 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 2,491 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. Currently, 1,584,870 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 373,556 residents being partially vaccinated.