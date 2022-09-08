There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Thursday shows that active cases saw a small increase Friday after a continued drop at the beginning of the week.

The ADH data showed the number of active cases went up by 15 to 10,972 after a drop of 1,398 since Sunday. The data showed 1,143 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 939,541.

Thursday’s update also showed 11,951 deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is an increase of seven since Thursday.

The ADH data also reported 272 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down four since Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators was down by two and now sits at 11, while 46 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up four from the previous day.

The ADH also reported 1,301 new vaccine doses being given out since Wednesday’s report. There are now 1,661,543 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 288,623 who are partially immunized.