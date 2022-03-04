LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures of COVID-19 in Arkansas from the Arkansas Department of Health released Friday showed the consistent decrease in active cases continue, with numbers not seen since the end of June.

Health officials reported 485 new cases of the virus, raising the state’s total to 822,202. Data also shows that active cases dropped by 409, bringing the current number to 3,691.

The ADH data also showed that the number of patients in hospitals around the state who are positive for COVID-19 rose by two, bringing the current number to 412. The number of patients in ICU care dropped by five to 131, while the number of patients on ventilators saw no change, sitting at 68.

The ADH reported 20 COVID attributed deaths in the latest data, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 10,681.

Health officials reported that 1,628 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas over the past 24 hours. There are currently 1,569,055 Arkansans fully immunized and another 370,834 partially immunized.