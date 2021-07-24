COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases surge past 15,000, more than 2,000 new cases in 24 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Weekend reports from the Arkansas Department of Health have restarted after another 2,000+ new cases were reported in the last 24 hours and more than 1,200 new active cases were added.

Health officials reported 2,015 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,248 new active cases, pushing the total case count to 374,328 and active case count to 15,032.

Gov. Hutchinson announced he will be holding five more COVID Community Conversations in hopes he can provide information to communities about the vaccine and battling COVID-19.

State officials reported seven new deaths since Friday, moving that total to 6,048 for the duration of the pandemic.

The ADH reported that 875 Arkansans are currently hospitalized from the virus, an increase of four from the day prior, with four fewer patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 155.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 saw a nice jump, with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,044,071, an increase of 2,715 in the last 24 hours.

For partially immunized Arkansans the biggest jump in the last 24 hours with an increase of 7,040 putting the total at 274,557.

Governor Hutchinson released a statement in response to the new numbers reported Saturday: