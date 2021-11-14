COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases up for sixth consecutive day, hospitalizations down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas continues to see the number of active COVID-19 cases go up while hospitalizations continue to go down.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data Sunday showing that active cases went up by 10 to 5,136. This is the sixth day in a row of active cases increasing.

The number of hospitalizations went down by 10 to 282, while 307 new cases of the virus were reported within the last 24 hours pushing the state’s total during the pandemic to 519,760.

The number of patients on ventilators went up slightly Sunday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, with four more patients in the last day. The number of people in Arkansas ICUs due to COVID-19 has not changed, remaining at 125.

State officials also reported five more deaths due to the virus, which moves the total for the state to 8,567.

“Our case report continues to increase slightly compared to the previous week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Hospitalizations continue to remain at a much lower level than we saw earlier in the fall. The vaccine has been shown to reduce severe COVID symptoms and hospitalizations.”

Health officials reported 5,259 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,421,112, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 303,754.