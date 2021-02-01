COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active, hospitalized cases decline as vaccinations continue over weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas continues to see a decline in active and hospitalized cases of COVID-19 as more than 290,000 doses of the vaccine have been distributed.
“We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask-wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines,”Gov. Hutchinson
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,226 new cases for a total of 296,494 cases
There are 16,665 active cases, and 889 hospitalized cases, which is down 24 from Sunday;
146 are on ventilators, which is down 2 from Sunday, and 27 deaths were added today, for a total of 4,895
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
- Pulaski, 175
- White, 79
- Benton, 76
- Washington, 54
- Faulkner, 53
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“We continue to see a decline in active cases, with over 1,100 fewer than this time last week. Over 422,000 tests were performed in the month of January, and there are over 7,200 fewer active cases than on January 1. We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines.”