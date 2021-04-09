COVID-19 in Arkansas: ADH reporting 36 percent of adults in state have had at least one shot of vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting that 36 percent of Arkansans 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 shot.

“We have administered 154,000 more vaccine doses since last week. That’s encouraging, but to achieve community immunity and beat COVID-19, we must increase those numbers,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson in a statement.

In the Friday update, ADH reported 178 new cases with 1,732 active cases.

There were no deaths within the past 24 hours, leaving the number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic at 5,661.

There are 160 people hospitalized, which is up 19 from Thursday; 23 patients remain on ventilators, unchanged from Thursday’s numbers.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: