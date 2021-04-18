COVID-19 in Arkansas: Arkansans continue vaccination efforts, active cases decrease

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health released the April 18 COVID-19 update showing that vaccine distribution is seeing a decrease in active cases continuing.

The ADH reported 45 new cases for a total of 333,452 cases. The ADH reported 1,910 active cases, which is down 50 from Saturday.

There were 161 hospitalized, which shows an increase of 8 in the last day; 21 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Sunday.

1 new death was added today, for a total of 5,694.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 9

Craighead, 8

Lonoke, 7

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“There are 45 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Today’s report shows lower new cases and a decrease in active cases. We’re hoping for a big week for vaccinations this week, and I hope you’ll do your part to help.”