LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has pushed back above 100 patients.

The ADH data showed the number of patients hospitalized with the virus is at 116, an increase of 20 in the last 24 hours. The number of patients on ventilators went down by one to three, while the number of COVID-19 ICU patients is at 17, a decline of three.

The data also showed 4,728 active cases of the virus Monday, a decrease of 211 from the previous day. There were 173 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 846,119 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,505.

The latest figures also showed that 4,078,476 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 155 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,616,096, with another 285,413 being partially immunized.