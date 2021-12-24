COVID-19 in Arkansas: Christmas Eve sees most new and active cases since early fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas continues to see cases of COVID-19 spike with both new and active cases hitting their highest one-day totals since earlier in the fall. On the other hand, fewer people are hospitalized now compared to then.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,719 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 548,967. This is the highest one-day total of new cases detected since Sept. 17, when there were 1,809 new cases.

There were 9,572 active cases of the virus reported, an increase of 977 since Thursday. That’s the highest number of active cases reported since Sept. 17, a day that saw 9,988 active cases.

Twenty-four more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, bringing the total number to 9,044.

There are currently 491 people hospitalized in Arkansas due to the COVID-19 virus on Friday. That’s a decrease of four since the previous day. Of those, 108 are people on ventilators, an increase of once since Thursday.

There were 8,723 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines given on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 3,661,1412.

There were 1,672 new people who became fully immunized, bringing that number to 1,497,795. There are 1,084 people who status changed to partially vaccinated.