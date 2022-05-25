LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Wednesday shows that ICU cases attributed to COVID-19 have now dipped back down to under 10 patients, just one day after patients on ventilators went to their lowest number since the start of the pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed a decrease of seven hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 65. The number of patients on ventilators remained at three, while nine patients are in ICU due to the virus, down six from the previous day.

The latest figures also showed 3,536 active cases of the virus Wednesday, an increase of 283 from the previous day. There were 556 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 841,675 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,461.

In the last 24 hours, 1,636 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,594,780, with another 376,276 being partially immunized.