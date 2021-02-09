COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson announces 1,475 new cases, 42 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero gave an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

According to an update Tuesday afternoon from the Arkansas Department of Health, 651,275 doses have been received. State officials say 413,116 of the doses have been given.

Out of the total doses the state has received, 601,875 doses have been received by hospitals, state long-term care facilities and other health care providers. Of the doses received by hosptials, state long-term care facilities and other health care providers, 392,212 have been given, which is 65.2%.

Also out of the total doses the state has received, 49,400 of them have been allocated in a federal program through CVS and Walgreens. According to state officials, 20,904 of the allocated doses have been given, or 42.3%.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday there are 1,475 new COVID-19 cases, which is 820 confirmed cases and 655 probable cases.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the number of active cases decreased by 422 from Monday to 14,898.

Governor Hutchinson announced Tuesday an additional 42 people have died due to complications of COVID-19. Of the deaths announced Tuesday, 38 are among confirmed cases and four are among probable cases.

State officials say the number of Arkansans hospitalized due to the virus dropped by two on Tuesday to 775.

According to ADH, 137 people are on ventilators across the state due to the virus, which is a decrease of five from Monday.

You can watch the full news conference in the video player above.