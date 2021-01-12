LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will be providing an update on the Arkansas COVID-19 response and vaccine numbers at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
This comes only hours after Hutchinson addressed lawmakers in his State of the State Address, urging them the be supportive of the state’s health care workers and their efforts, while also praising the job done so far as we have moved towards vaccinations.
On Monday, the state was continuing to see record-high numbers in hospitalizations and patients on ventilators, within the same week that the death toll pushed past 4,000 since the pandemic began.
You can watch the update in the video player on this page.
LATEST POSTS:
- COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to give update while continuing to see record-high numbers
- Little Rock police investigating homicide on Stardust Trail
- Walmart to test fresh grocery delivery in Bentonville
- Chick-fil-A giving out free chocolate fudge brownies in January
- Home in St. Louis murder case lists for nearly $360K; buyers line up for a look