COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to give update while continuing to see record-high numbers

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will be providing an update on the Arkansas COVID-19 response and vaccine numbers at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This comes only hours after Hutchinson addressed lawmakers in his State of the State Address, urging them the be supportive of the state’s health care workers and their efforts, while also praising the job done so far as we have moved towards vaccinations.

On Monday, the state was continuing to see record-high numbers in hospitalizations and patients on ventilators, within the same week that the death toll pushed past 4,000 since the pandemic began.

You can watch the update in the video player on this page.

