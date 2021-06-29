COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to give weekly update as active cases climb

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson said Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, he will not back former President Donald Trump if he runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will be giving his weekly briefing on various topics on Tuesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases begin to spike again in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data on Monday showing that Arkansas has now pushed past 3,000 active cases.

Over the weekend, The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical center reopened its COVID-19 unit, and Baxter Regional Medical Center has begun limiting visitor access due to the rising numbers.

On Monday, ADH officials reported 276 new cases of the disease and three new deaths from it.

The governor’s address will be streamed live beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the player above.