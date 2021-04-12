COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson urges eligible Arkansans to continue getting vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson has a simple message for Arkansans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination – “Get your vaccine as soon as you can.”

“If you are 16 and older then you are eligible for the vaccine. It is important that our eligible high school students get a dose. Get your vaccine as soon as you can” Gov. Hutchinson

The ADH reported 69 new cases, for a total of 332,222 cases.

There are 1,640 active cases, which is down 93 from Sunday, 156 are hospitalized, which is down 7 from Sunday, and 17 on ventilators, which is unchanged from Sunday.

Four new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,665.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Benton, 18

Washington, 11

Pulaski, 10

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: