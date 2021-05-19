COVID-19 in Arkansas: Governor continues call for vaccinations as state sees first day without a death in more than a month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Wednesday, May 19.

Zero new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

9,788 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 244 new cases, for a total of 339,406.

There are 1,999 active cases, which is up 29 from Tuesday; 188 hospitalized, which is no increase from Tuesday; 35 on ventilators, which is up 3 from Tuesday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 52

Benton, 23

Saline, 18

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: