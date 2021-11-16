COVID-19 in Arkansas: Highest number of new cases in more than a month, but hospitalizations tick down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas went up by more than 300 on Tuesday, while the number of new cases of the disease was the highest in more than a month.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data Tuesday showing that active cases went up by 330 to 5,115. There were 814 new cases of the virus reported, the highest single day total since October 9. This increased the pandemic total to 520,725 cases in the state.

Despite increases in new and active cases, the number of hospitalizations was down slightly, falling by six to 276. The number of patients in ICU care ticked up by three to 122, with the number of patients on ventilators also increasing slightly, moving up four to 63.

State officials also reported 13 more deaths due to the virus, which moves the total for the state to 8,592.

Health officials reported 9,912 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,523,178, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 305,994.

The number of Arkansans with booster doses continues to climb, one day after Gov. Asa Hutchinson opened them to all adults in the state. Taking to social media, the governor encouraged residents to go get the booster.

“COVID-19 cases are higher than the same day last week,” Hutchinson said in a tweet. “On a positive note, hospitalizations continue to fall. Reminder that those 18+ can now receive your booster. Visit @ADHPIO for more information.”

As of Tuesday, there were 235,239 who had received the booster dose, up by 145,346 from last month.