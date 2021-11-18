COVID-19 in Arkansas: Highest number single-day increase in new cases since Sept. 30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas went up by more than 900 on Thursday, with the number of active cases reaching its highest count in a month.

There were 5,881 active cases of the virus reported. This is the highest case count in the last 30 days.



“30% of the vaccine doses given out are 1st doses. We have administered 32,986 doses since I announced Monday that Arkansans 18 and older who are fully vaccinated can get the booster,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. “Let’s continue this trend, because our new cases are higher than last week.”



30% of the vaccine doses given out are 1st doses. We have administered 32,986 doses since I announced Monday that Arkansans 18 and older who are fully vaccinated can get the booster. Let’s continue this trend, because our new cases are higher than last week. pic.twitter.com/yvvYPACFMJ — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 18, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that new cases went up by 907, raising total cases to 522,460. This is the largest increase in new cases of the virus since Sept. 30.

Deaths have increased by four, with 8,599 people dying from the virus since the pandemic began.

Currently, 304 patients are hospitalized from the virus, four fewer than Wednesday. Health officials also reported 124 patients in ICU care, five fewer people than the previous day.



As of Thursday, 69 people on ventilators, one more person than the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 10,958 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,426,694, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 310,175.