COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations back over 1,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is back above 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19 after spending a single day in the triple digits.

After falling before 1,000 for the first time since July 26 on Friday, hospitalizations went up by 28 bring that number up to 1,027 on Saturday.

According to figures from the ADH, the number of active cases fell by 34, bringing the total number of active cases to 16,274. The total cases count is 484,317, an increase of 1,574 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

The ADH also reported 13 fewer patients on ventilators, bringing the total to 285.

Unfortunately, the state saw 22 new deaths within the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 is now 7,434.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted that it’s good to see vaccination numbers up and lower levels of cases since last week.

“We continue to see a lower level of new cases compared to last week,” Hutchinson said. “It’s good to see vaccination numbers up. Increased vaccinations will help this trend continue & lead to fewer deaths & hospitalizations. Let’s keep increasing our vaccinations. Encourage your friends & family.”