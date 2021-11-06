COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 symptoms in Arkansas continue to decline, freeing up valuable bed space.

The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arkansas has fallen by 13 in the last 24 hours, dropping to 280. Of the hospitalized patients, 77 are on ventilators, an increase of six.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data Saturday showing that active cases went up for a second consecutive day, increasing 67 to 4,632.

Health officials say there were 445 new cases of the virus, moving the state’s total so far during the pandemic to 515,979.

Health officials also reported 16 more deaths from the virus, raising the state’s total to 8,483.

ADH reported 13,163 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,408,074 while Arkansans partially vaccinated are at 290,610.

“The COVID report remains consistent with what we saw last week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “COVID is stubbornly hanging around. Our steep declines in cases have leveled off so let’s not slack off in our vaccine push.”