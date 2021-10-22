COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS: Hospitalizations continue downward trend, active cases see slight rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – New data released by the Arkansas Department of Health showing that the number of Arkansans with a third dose has now topped 100,000 as a small uptick of active cases was noted.

The ADH reported the active case count went up by 33 to 5,694, while hospitalizations dropped by 23 in the last day to 414 in the state.

In total, there were 622 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, which brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 509,559.

The state also reported 18 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the new total for the state to 8,255.

Health officials reported 175 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of five, and 123 patients on ventilators, a decrease of two.

“We saw an increase going into the weekend with active cases going up slightly. Our hospitalizations continue to fall, a positive sign for relief on our healthcare system,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated on Twitter. “Please, get vaccinated as that is the best way we can continue to limit this virus. Have a safe weekend!”

We saw an increase going into the weekend with active cases going up slightly. Our hospitalizations continue to fall, a positive sign for relief on our healthcare system. Please, get vaccinated as that is the best way we can continue to limit this virus. Have a safe weekend! pic.twitter.com/f27rx4J9CS — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 22, 2021

ADH also reported 5,583 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,382,916, while Arkansans being partially vaccinated are at 283,017.