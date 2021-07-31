COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue to grow, but vaccinations are on a steady climb

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to grow, vaccination rates are taking a steady leap forward as the Arkansas Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 and vaccination data on Saturday.

The ADH report shows 18 more hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, with that number at 1,105 hospitalized patients in total.

Health officials reported 1,339 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 386,452. The active case count rose by 249 bringing the total to 18,790.

There were 18 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours making the total 6,141 deaths to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

There is 3 more patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 222.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,059,781, an increase of 3,334 in the last 24 hours.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans jumped by 6,507 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 308,617.

Gov. Hutchinson made a statement regarding the numbers reported Saturday: