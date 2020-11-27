COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue to increase, 1,000+ new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Arkansas since yesterday.
There have been a total of 153,677 cases.
That is a combination of confirmed and probable cases.
No new deaths have been reported since Thursday
2,436 is the current total number of reported fatalities due to COVID-19 in Arkansas.
1,011 are currently hospitalized, that is up 8 to a new record.
Ventilator use is also reportedly back up to a record level, at 192.
Active cases have dropped by 680, to 16,908.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“As expected, we saw a decrease in testing yesterday, leading to a decrease in new cases compared to last week. The extent to which efforts were taken to help slow the spread this week will become evident in the weeks to come as we get back to a normal level of testing. Continue to protect yourself, your friends, and your family this weekend.”