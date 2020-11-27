COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue to increase, 1,000+ new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Arkansas since yesterday.

There have been a total of 153,677 cases.

That is a combination of confirmed and probable cases.

No new deaths have been reported since Thursday

2,436 is the current total number of reported fatalities due to COVID-19 in Arkansas.

1,011 are currently hospitalized, that is up 8 to a new record.

Ventilator use is also reportedly back up to a record level, at 192.

Active cases have dropped by 680, to 16,908.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: